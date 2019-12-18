Misbah criticises Amir, Wahab for retiring from Test cricket

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq hit out at pacers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz for retiring from Test cricket, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

Amir announced that he was bidding farewell to red-ball cricket in order to prolong his limited-overs career. Wahab also announced that he was taking an indefinite break from the longer version of the game shortly afterwards.

The pace duo have not featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and are missing out on the home Test series against Sri Lanka.

Misbah says the Pakistan Cricket Board will be coming up with a policy regarding the situation soon. “We are thinking deeply on these lines and we will make a policy on this very soon. Going forward this might become a problem for Pakistan because when you invest so much in the players, on their development, and expect them to give back, they leave the game and it’s not the right way to go about it.”

He said the cricket board’s resources are for the players’ development and a certain policy should be there to ensure players are available for international duties first.