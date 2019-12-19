Melbourne Stars sign Haris Rauf for Big Bash League

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars have signed Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf as a replacement overseas player.

He will replace fast-bowler Dale Steyn who is recovering from a side strain which he suffered during the Mzansi Super League.

Introducing the newest addition to the stars family! 😍#WeWillShine 💚 pic.twitter.com/2xiZ9dxGFf — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 19, 2019

“Our priority is Dale’s fitness and continuing his treatment,” Melbourne Stars’ physiotherapist Tommy Simsek said. “He is very keen to play but we’ll let him rest after a long flight to Australia and put him in the best position to be ready for our match in Moe on Sunday.”

Rauf, who was a key find for Lahore Qalandars in the 2019 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has played 18 T20s and bagged 19 wickets at an average of 24.21.