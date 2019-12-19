Thursday, December 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Melbourne Stars sign Haris Rauf for Big Bash League

18 mins ago
Melbourne Stars sign Haris Rauf for Big Bash League

Photo Courtesy: Lahore Qalandars/Facebook

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars have signed Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf as a replacement overseas player.

He will replace fast-bowler Dale Steyn who is recovering from a side strain which he suffered during the Mzansi Super League.

“Our priority is Dale’s fitness and continuing his treatment,” Melbourne Stars’ physiotherapist Tommy Simsek said. “He is very keen to play but we’ll let him rest after a long flight to Australia and put him in the best position to be ready for our match in Moe on Sunday.”

Rauf, who was a key find for Lahore Qalandars in the 2019 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has played 18 T20s and bagged 19 wickets at an average of 24.21.

 
Australia Big Bash League dale steyn Haris Rauf LAHORE QALANDARS Melbourne Stars
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Srilanka, PSL, World Cup, PCB
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Pakistan release Yasir Shah from national side
Pakistan release Yasir Shah from national side
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.