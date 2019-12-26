Melbourne Stars part ways with Haris Rauf

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars have parted ways with Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf despite his great start to the campaign that sees him currently top the wicket-takers chart.

The franchise had signed Rauf as a replacement overseas player after legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn had suffered a niggl.

Rauf, who represents Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), made a dream start to his BBL stint and took seven wickets in two games while boasting an economy rate of 5.87.

The pacer had claimed a five-wicket haul against Hobart Hurricanes in his second game and was awarded the man-of-the-match for it.

Steyn makes his return to the side after recovering from his injury which he picked up during the Mzansi Super League (MSL).