Melbourne Stars claim narrow win over Hurricanes in rain-hampered clash

Bad weather led to a frustrating clash between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes as less than 18 overs were possible across two innings but there was good news for Melbourne as they managed to claim a narrow win via the DLS method.

Hobart had managed 69-5 in 11 overs, with a revised target of 80 being set for Melbourne. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Dale Steyn did the damage for Melbourne, claiming two wickets apiece.

Melbourne kept themselves marginally ahead of the par score at all times, knowing full well that rain can end the game at any time.

The rain arrived right after they had lost their third wicket with the score at 55-3 but they were still four runs ahead of the par score of 51 for three wickets at the time.