Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Sports

Maldives women’s team gets dismissed for just six runs

3 hours ago
Maldives women’s team gets dismissed for just six runs

File Photo: AFP

The Maldives women’s cricket team continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons as they were dismissed for a just six runs.

During the South Asian Games fixture against Bangladesh on Friday, they managed six runs on the board the in chase of 256 at Pokhara in Nepal.

Bangladesh, electing to bat first, were 19-2 but they stepped up the ante when Fargana Hoque and Nigar Sultana arrived at the crease, who put on an unbeaten 236-run partnership for the third wicket to take the side to 255-2 in their 20 overs.

Sultana remained not out at 113 off just 65 deliveries after hitting 14 boundaries and three maximums. She found support in Hoque who played an unbeaten knock of a 53-ball 110 with 20 fours.

The big run chase proved to be a nightmare for the Maldives as they lost six of their batters with just two runs on the board. They eventually lost all of their remaining players in the space of four runs.

The top scorer for the Maldives side was tail-ender Shamma Ali who made just two runs while eight players were dismissed without getting off the mark.

It was a new low for the side, which were dismissed for just 16 runs against Nepal in the opening game of the competition.

 
Cricket South Asian Games 2019
 
