Live Updates – PSL 5 draft

The selection of players for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is underway in Lahore.

LIVE UPDATES

Multan Sultans have used a wildcard, picking Zeeshan Ashraf for the Diamond category despite him being from a lower category. Zeeshan has impressed in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this season.

Australian T20 specialist Ben Cutting joins Quetta Gladiators as one of their Diamond picks.

Karachi Kings have picked English all-rounder Chris Jordan.

New Zealander Colin Munro, who had a nightmare stint with Karachi Kings last year, is Islamabad United’s pick.

Young English batsman Tom Banton is Peshawar Zalmi’s first pick in the Diamond round.

The teams will be given 90 seconds each for the Diamond categories.

Rilee Rossouw has gone to Multan Sultans after a successful stint with Quetta in the previous few editions.

South African batsman Colin Ingram goes to Islamabad United. He was superb for Karachi Kings last year.

Karachi Kings finish off the first round of Platinum picks by picking England opener Alex Hales.

Two-time defending champions Islamabad United have picked legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn as their first pick.

Another World Cup winner picked, with Multan Sultans opting for Moeen Ali as their first platinum pick.

Explosive batsmen are worth their weight in gold and Australian star Chris Lynn is Lahore Qalandars’ first pick.

As expected, Quetta Gladiators have picked England opener Jason Roy.

Each team will be given 120 seconds to name their platinum picks. Quetta Gladiators have started the draft.

Ramiz Raja is currently reviewing all the sides as they look at the players that have been retained by the teams.

“We have spent a lot of money on the stadiums and the infrastructure,” says PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, promising that the league will continue to grow and improve in the upcoming years.

“We are bringing all 34 matches back to Pakistan for the fans,” says Mani. “This is a huge moment in the PSL journey. Matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Multan alongside Karachi and Lahore. Hopefully in Peshawar too. This will inspire a whole new generation of future stars who will see their heroes in action.”

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has started speaking as the ceremony begins more than half an hour late.

The draft is yet to begin and currently the rules are being explained, with each player allowed between 16 and 18 players.

Quetta will be the first team to pick a platinum player, followed by Lahore, Multan, Islamabad and then Karachi. Peshawar have retained all three Platinum players from last year so don’t have a pick in the first three rounds.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the PSL 5 draft in Lahore.

The drafting of players will be held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators will get to pick the first player in the draft. The selection will start from the Platinum category and will move on to Diamond, Gold, Silver, Emerging and will end at Supplementary category.

The tournament begins on February 20 and ends on March 22. The entire tournament will be played in Pakistan and the games are scheduled to be held in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi.