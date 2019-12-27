Kaneria faced discrimination in side for being a Hindu: Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar spoke about how his teammate Danish Kaneria was mistreated in the team because of his religion.

“In my career I fought with two three players who started talking on regionalism,” Akhtar said while speaking in PTV Sports program Game On Hai. ” Things like ‘who is from Karachi, Punjab or Peshawar’, that used to infuriate me. So what if someone is a Hindu, he is performing well for the side. They used to ask me that how am I taking from here.”

Akhtar hailed Kaneria for his performances against England. “The same Hindu won the Test for us against England. He should play if he is taking wickets for Pakistan. We could not have won the series without Kaneria’s effort but he hasn’t received credit for it.”

VIDEO: Shoaib Akhtar makes a sensational revelation. He says Pakistan players refused to eat food with Danish Kaneria because he was a Hindu. He was never given any credit for his performances and was constantly humiliated because of his religion. pic.twitter.com/zinGtzcvym — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) December 26, 2019

Kaneria, speaking for Pakistan, praised Akhtar for speaking on the situation. “Shoaib has been a legend of the game. His words are as blunt as his bowling. I did not have the courage to speak on such matters but now I do after hearing Shoaib Bhai’s comments.”

The leg-spinner claims that he has always enjoyed Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan’s support.

Kaneria represented Pakistan in 79 international fixtures with 276 wickets to his name. He has not represented Pakistan since 2010. His last international appearance was back against England in a Test match at Nottingham.