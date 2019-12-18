ICC launches corruption investigation into Qatar T10 league

International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that it has launched a corruption investigation into the Qatar T10 league, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

A flurry of changes before the competition have caught the attention of the sport’s governing body.

“The ICC sanctioned this event 12 months ago based on the sound information provided by the organisers,” said the General Manager of ICC Integrity Unit Alex Marshall. “However, substantial changes to both team ownership and the organisers just days prior to the event getting underway rang alarm bells for us, and we applied additional investigative resources on the ground to address our concerns. As a result, we have intercepted a number of known corruptors both in Qatar and globally, and disrupted planned corrupt activity at the event.”

He added that the apprehension of the suspects has led to further investigations to ensure the sport is rid of corruption.

The tournament had ended with Falcon Hunters beating the Swift Gallopers in the final by four wickets.