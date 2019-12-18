Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Sports

I regret not touring Pakistan for T20I, ODI series: Karunaratne

22 mins ago
I regret not touring Pakistan for T20I, ODI series: Karunaratne

Sri Lanka’s Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne has said that he regrets opting out of the ODI and T20I series that was played in Pakistan earlier this year, the ESPNcricinfo reported Wednesday.

Several Sri Lankan cricketers, including Karunaratne and Lasith Malinga, had decided to skip the tour citing security concerns. The Test captain made himself available for the side in the longer format.

“Now I do regret not coming for the shorter formats,” Karunaratne said before the Karachi Test starting Thursday.

“At that time it was a really hard decision to take because I had heard and read lots of things about Pakistan on news and social media – not positive things but the guys who came here before gave really good comments and that’s why all the seniors decided to go and play a good Test series. Now I think I should have come and played the one-dayers.”

He went on to say that he feels safe playing in Pakistan. “I can’t appeal to Bangladesh about whether they should come but what I can say is that for me it feels really safe.”

He said that he feels more than satisfied with the security arrangements made for the touring side.

“The guys who are giving us security, they are giving us not just 100% but more than 100%. That’s why we feel really good,” Karunaratne said.

“We went out for dinner as well. I can say that Pakistan is now safe for cricket.”

 
