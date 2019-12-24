Hobart Hurricanes triumph over Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League

Hobart Hurricanes notched up a seven-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture on Tuesday.

Renegades, electing to bat first, lost Sam Harper without a score on the board on the third delivery of the game. Skipper Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh then settled the ship with their 74-run.

Marsh was dismissed after scoring 30-ball 37 with the help of five boundaries and a six to his name. Finch then went on to complete his half-century before getting dismissed for 50 off 37 balls, leaving the side at 109-3.

The side lost wickets at regular intervals from that moment on and the remaining players only added 38 more runs to the board.

In chase of 148, the Hurricanes were reduced to 25-2 as Tom Cooper bagged two wickets in two balls but D’Arcy Short and Ben McDermott put on a 74-run partnership for the third wicket to relieve some pressure.

The second-wicket stand was broken when Short, who made a half-century, headed back to the pavilion after top-scoring with 60 off 45 balls with the help of seven boundaries and a maximum.

Ben McDermott ensured there were no further hiccups in the run chase as he became the second half-centurion for the Melbourne side. He scored a cautious 48-ball 51 and put on a 49-run partnership with David Miller (25 off 15) to complete the run chase with five balls in hand.