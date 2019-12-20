Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Haris Rauf impresses on Big Bash League debut

2 hours ago
Haris Rauf impresses on Big Bash League debut

Photo Courtesy: Lahore Qalandars/Facebook

Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf may have been a late replacement call-up for Dale Steyn but he made sure his Melbourne Stars side didn’t miss the legendary South African pacer in his side’s 22-run win over Brisbane Heat.

Rauf claimed a wicket on his very first delivery in the Big Bash League when he dismissed Max Bryant for six in the fourth over.

The right-armer was defending a 168-run target that owed a lot to skipper Glenn Maxwell leading from the front as he had earlier smashed 83 off just 39 deliveries to guide his side to 167-7.

Young English star Tom Banton showed just why he is so highly rated as he made 64 off 36 deliveries during the chase but there was precious little support from elsewhere as Melbourne bowlers kept getting wickets at regular intervals.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa claimed 3-30 in his four overs while Daniel Worrall also claimed two wickets alongside Rauf.

 
Big Bash League Haris Rauf
 
