Haris Rauf claims five-for against Hobart Hurricanes

Haris Rauf’s start to the Big Bash League continues to get better and better as he claimed five wickets in his second game to guide Melbourne Stars to an emphatic 52-run win over Hobart Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old Rauf was only drafted in as a replacement for Dale Steyn but has impressed in his two outings so far, having already claimed seven wickets at an average of 6.7 and an economy of less than six-an-over.

Marcus Stoinis had scored an unbeaten 81 off 54 deliveries to guide Melbourne to 163-4 in the first innings but Rauf stole the show with the ball as he ran through the Hurricanes’ line-up to claim the man-of-the-match award.

Rauf’s performances mark a remarkable rise in his career after being unearthed by Lahore Qalandars.