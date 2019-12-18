Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Sports

Hampshire sign Shaheen Shah Afridi for T20 Blast

13 mins ago
Hampshire sign Shaheen Shah Afridi for T20 Blast

Hampshire have signed Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for the next year’s Vitality T20 Blast, the ESPNcricinfo reported.

“I am delighted to sign with Hampshire for the upcoming Vitality Blast competition,” Shaheen said on the occasion.

“I have always enjoyed playing in England in front of the fantastic fans and I look forward to joining this historic club for my first experience of county cricket.”

Shaheen enjoyed himself during the World Cup in England and took 16 wickets at an average of 14.63, including the tournament’s best figures of 6-35.

Hampshire’s Director of Cricket Giles White expressed his excitement on signing the fast bowler for the competition.

“A lot of the best sides in T20 cricket possess a very good bowling attack,” he said. “Shaheen adds an extra dimension to the group we have, offering excellent accuracy, pace and lots of variations.”

 
Shaheen Shah Afridi T20 Blast
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Pakistan release Yasir Shah from national side
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
