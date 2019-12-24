Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Sports

Hafeez banned from bowling in all England cricketing tournaments

3 hours ago
Hafeez banned from bowling in all England cricketing tournaments

Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been banned from bowling in all England cricketing competitions over illegal bowling action, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The Middlesex bowler’s action came under scrutiny during a Vitality T20 Blast fixture against Somerset on August 30 after which he underwent an assessment.

Hafeez challenged the observations of the assessment, which stated that his elbow extension for his offbreak exceeded the 15-degree limit. He was suspended by a review group and has been asked to rectify his action.

He can request a re-assessment of his bowling action in order to bowl again.

“I have received the ECB Bowling Review Group report on my bowling action,” Hafeez said in a statement.

“Despite identifying procedural testing flaws which have been accepted by the review committee, as well as realising the findings will potentially affect my reputation as a world-proven all-rounder, I accept the Bowling Review Group findings. As per ECB regulations, I am ready to appear for an independent analysis at an ICC-accredited centre, so that I become eligible to play in ECB-organised events.”

Hafeez’s bowling action has come under scrutiny many times throughout his career.

 
