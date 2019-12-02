Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5

The six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday announced the final list of players who have been retained and released for the fifth edition of the T20 tournament.

“Almost all the key members of the Pakistan T20I cricket team have been retained by their respective franchises for the Pakistan Super League 2020 prior to the Player Draft 2019, which will take place on December 6 ,” a statement on the tournament’s website read.

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators have retained skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed along with Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali and Naseem Shah whereas Anwar Ali, Danish Aziz, Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Smith, Fawad Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, Harry Gurney, Jalat Khan, Max Waller, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mohammad Irfan Jr, Rilee Rossouw, Saud Shakil and Sohail Tanvir have been shown the door.

JUST IN! The reigning champions are coming back with the experience of @ShaneRWatson33, @SarfarazA_54, @iamAhmadshahzad, @Umar96Akmal and three very exciting youngsters. Any suggestions for @TeamQuetta‘s Draft selections? pic.twitter.com/VzjFW2Kfal — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 1, 2019

Former champions Peshawar Zalmi have shown faith in their current leader Darren Sammy and the likes of Hassan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq and Umar Amin but have released Andre Fletcher, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Ibtesam Sheikh, Jamal Anwar, Khalid Usman, Lendl Simmons, Liam Dawson, Misbah-ul-Haq, Nabi Gul, Sameen Gul, Samiullah, Sohaib Maqsood, Tymal Mills, Umaid Asif, Waqar Salamkheil and Wayne Madsen.

As far as two-time champions Islamabad United are concerned, they have released skipper Mohammad Sami along with Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Ian Bell, Nasir Nawaz, Philip Salt, Rumman Raees, Sahibzada Farhan, Samit Patel, Waqas Maqsood, Wayne Parnell, Zafar Gohar and Zahir Khan but have kept Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan and Rizwan Hussain in the side.

Karachi Kings will be heading into the fifth edition with the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamir Yamin, Usama Mir and Umer Khan whereas Aaron Summers, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Imran, Awais Zia, Ben Dunk, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Jaahid Ali, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravi Bopara, Sikandar Raza, Sohail Khan and Usman Shinwari will not be a part of the team this time around.

The players retained by Lahore Qalandars are Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Sohail Akhtar and Salman Butt. They have let go of AB de Villiers, Agha Salman, Aizaz Cheema, Anton Devcich, Asela Gunaratne, Brendan Taylor, Carlos Brathwaite, Corey Anderson, Gohar Ali, Hardus Viljoen, Haris Sohail, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran, Rahat Ali, Riki Wessels, Ryan ten Doeschate, Saad Ali, Sandeep Lamichhane, Umair Masood and Yasir Shah.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have also axed their skipper Shoaib Malik along with Andre Russell, Chris Green, Dan Christian, Hammad Azam, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Laurie Evans, M. Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Junaid, Nicholas Pooran, Numan Ali, Qais Ahmed, Shakeel Ansar, Shoaib Malik, Steve Smith, Tom Moores and Umar Siddiq. They have retained Mohammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Ali Shafiq, Shan Masood and Mohammad Ilyas.

First seven Sultans confirmed for #HBLPSL 2020! Can’t wait to watch Lala @SAfridiOfficial in action, can you? We can’t either! \o/ Oh, and what do you think of @MultanSultans‘ retentions? pic.twitter.com/fRpiCymsmD — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 1, 2019

The six franchises will select the players in the draft on December 6 and 7 and the tournament will be played from February 20 till March 22.