Former Indian cricketer among five arrested in kidnapping case

Five people, including a former Mumbai cricketer, have been arrested in Mumbai over the alleged kidnapping of a loan agent, the Indian Express has reported.

According to reports, the matter revolves around an unsuccessful attempt by former Mumbai first-class cricketer Robin Morris, who played for Mumbai Champs in the defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL), to get a loan.

“Morris wanted a loan of INR30 million a few years ago,” the reported stated. “He got in touch with the complainant (loan agent) through a mutual friend.”

The complainant asked for INR700,000 as a commission to get the loan sanctioned, which was paid by the cricketer. “The complainant took the commission but failed to provide INR30 million loan sanctioned to Morris. He had been asking him to return the commission money for over a year.

Police further stated that the loan agent was able to return INR550,000 to Morris. “He was delaying the return of the remaining amount. Eventually, Morris along with his four accomplices decided to call him to a restaurant in Kurla and forcefully took him to Versova.”

Upon his arrival, Morris and his friends forced the loan agent into a cab and took him to the former’s residence in Versova and contacted his family members and demanded his to pay remaining INR150,000. “They asked his family to get the amount to Versova. The family instead approached us and we registered a case. Simultaneously we dispatched a team to Morris’ residence and got hold of them.”

Morris made headlines after he was mentioned by Al Jazeera in relation to a sting operation into fixing in cricket. The operation also featured former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza, with the two talking to a reporter about facilitating spot-fixing in 20-over cricketing tournaments.

Morris, on the other hand, had refuted Al Jazeera’s claims and said that the media company called him to audition for and act in a movie.