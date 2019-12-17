Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Ferguson leads Sydney Thunder to victory over Brisbane Heat

48 mins ago
Ferguson leads Sydney Thunder to victory over Brisbane Heat

Photo: AFP

Sydney Thunder skipper Callum Ferguson led from the front as he scored 73 to guide his side to a 29-run win over Brisbane Heat in their Big Bash League clash in Brisbane.

The visitors were in trouble at 38-3 in the first five overs but Ferguson and Alex Ross anchored the innings.

Ross was eventually dismissed for 30 before Daniel Sams went for a golden duck but Ferguson continued on his merry way to finish with an unbeaten 73 off just 44 deliveries to take Sydney to 172-6.

Brisbane also lost early wickets and were 40-3 in the run-chase but couldn’t recover the way Sydney had as their batsmen got starts but no one carried the innings through like Ferguson had. Ben Cutting top-scored with 28, while Matt Renshaw (26 off 24) was the only other batsman to cross the 20-run mark.

Sydney’s off-spin duo of 21-year-old Arjun Nair and South African Chris Green ensured Brisbane were never really in the run-chase as they claimed standout figures of 2-22 and 2-19 respectively.

 
Big Bash League Cricket
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan release Yasir Shah from national side
Pakistan release Yasir Shah from national side
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Faheem, Shinwari can't play in Big Bash League
Faheem, Shinwari can’t play in Big Bash League
Pakistan, Sri Lanka trade blows in historic Rawalpindi Test
Pakistan, Sri Lanka trade blows in historic Rawalpindi Test
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.