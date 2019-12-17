Ferguson leads Sydney Thunder to victory over Brisbane Heat

Sydney Thunder skipper Callum Ferguson led from the front as he scored 73 to guide his side to a 29-run win over Brisbane Heat in their Big Bash League clash in Brisbane.

The visitors were in trouble at 38-3 in the first five overs but Ferguson and Alex Ross anchored the innings.

Ross was eventually dismissed for 30 before Daniel Sams went for a golden duck but Ferguson continued on his merry way to finish with an unbeaten 73 off just 44 deliveries to take Sydney to 172-6.

Brisbane also lost early wickets and were 40-3 in the run-chase but couldn’t recover the way Sydney had as their batsmen got starts but no one carried the innings through like Ferguson had. Ben Cutting top-scored with 28, while Matt Renshaw (26 off 24) was the only other batsman to cross the 20-run mark.

Sydney’s off-spin duo of 21-year-old Arjun Nair and South African Chris Green ensured Brisbane were never really in the run-chase as they claimed standout figures of 2-22 and 2-19 respectively.