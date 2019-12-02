Female Indonesian gymnast sent home ‘for not being a virgin’

The family of an Indonesian gymnast claims she has been sent home from the Southeast Asian Games on account of not being a virgin, Reuters have reported. However, officials deny the family’s claim and have said 17-year-old Shalfa Avrila Sania was instead sent home due to performance and disciplinary issues.

“The coach said my daughter always goes out late with her male friends and their interrogation showed she was no longer a virgin,” Sania’s mother Ayu Kurniawati was quoted as saying by Reuters. “I was shocked. I want my daughter’s name cleared.”

The country’s sports ministry, however, has denied the claims and insisted that if the athlete has been sent home on account of her virginity then ‘firm action’ will be taken ‘because this is a matter of privacy, dignity and has nothing to do with performance’.

Virginity tests are common in Indonesia and the family’s lawyer Imam Muklas has said one has been sent to the sports ministry to prove that Shalfa’s hymen is intact.