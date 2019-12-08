Fawad Alam ‘humbled’ by Test recall

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has expressed his happiness at being selected for the Pakistan side.

The middle-order batsman had been ignored by a number of selectors over the years despite continuous stellar performances in the domestic circuit.

Calls for his selection had grown even louder as he made a double-century for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy while most of Pakistan’s batsmen were being dismissed for single figures in Australia.

“My love and compassion for cricket can never die,” he said. “Humbled to have been selected once again to represent my country.”

My love and compassion for cricket can never die. Humbled to have been selected once again to represent my country. Alhamdulillah! — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) December 8, 2019

The left-hander averages 41.66 in three Tests and even has a Test century to his name but hasn’t been selected for the Test side in more than a decade.