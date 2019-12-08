Sunday, December 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Fawad Alam ‘humbled’ by Test recall

1 hour ago
Fawad Alam ‘humbled’ by Test recall

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has expressed his happiness at being selected for the Pakistan side.

The middle-order batsman had been ignored by a number of selectors over the years despite continuous stellar performances in the domestic circuit.

Calls for his selection had grown even louder as he made a double-century for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy while most of Pakistan’s batsmen were being dismissed for single figures in Australia.

“My love and compassion for cricket can never die,” he said. “Humbled to have been selected once again to represent my country.”

The left-hander averages 41.66 in three Tests and even has a Test century to his name but hasn’t been selected for the Test side in more than a decade.

 
Cricket fawad alam Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Rawalpindi, Sports, Festival
 
MOST READ
Teams decided for PSL 5 as draft ends in Lahore
Teams decided for PSL 5 as draft ends in Lahore
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore
PSL 5 draft to be held in Lahore
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5
Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.