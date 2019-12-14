Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Faheem, Shinwari can’t play in Big Bash League

18 mins ago
Faheem, Shinwari can’t play in Big Bash League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused to grant No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to pacers Faheem Ashraf and Usman Shinwari to take part in the Big Bash League, News18 has reported.

Defending BBL champions Melbourne Renegades had signed the fast-bowlers for this year’s edition which starts December 17.

A PCB source said that the management has asked Ashraf to focus on domestic cricket whereas Shinwari is a part of Pakistan’s Test squad which is currently play a two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Shinwari was signed for the first five games while Ashraf was to play their first eight games. They have been replaced with Richard Gleeson and Harry Gurney.

 
Big Bash League Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan release Yasir Shah from national side
Pakistan release Yasir Shah from national side
PSL Team Review: Lahore Qalandars
PSL Team Review: Lahore Qalandars
Sri Lankan cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Test series
Sri Lankan cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Test series
Pakistan pick Fawad Alam for Sri Lanka Tests
Pakistan pick Fawad Alam for Sri Lanka Tests
Pakistan look to host day-night Test in Karachi
Pakistan look to host day-night Test in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.