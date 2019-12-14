Faheem, Shinwari can’t play in Big Bash League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused to grant No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to pacers Faheem Ashraf and Usman Shinwari to take part in the Big Bash League, News18 has reported.

Defending BBL champions Melbourne Renegades had signed the fast-bowlers for this year’s edition which starts December 17.

A PCB source said that the management has asked Ashraf to focus on domestic cricket whereas Shinwari is a part of Pakistan’s Test squad which is currently play a two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Shinwari was signed for the first five games while Ashraf was to play their first eight games. They have been replaced with Richard Gleeson and Harry Gurney.