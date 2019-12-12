England Women win ODI series against Pakistan

England beat Pakistan by 127 runs at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to win the three-match women’s ODI series.

Heather Knight’s side now have an unassailable 2-0 lead with a dead rubber third fixture to be played on Saturday.

England, electing to bat first, lost Dani Wyatt with just six runs on the board but skipper Knight and Tammy Beaumont got together for a 61-run partnership before the latter was dismissed.

Knight and Nat Sciver kept the scoreboard ticking as they scored 84 runs together for the third wicket. The English skipper went on to score a half-century before getting dismissed for 86 off 100 deliveries with 14 boundaries to her name.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones didn’t make any significant contributions but the unbeaten 184-run partnership between Sciver and Fran Wilson turned the game on its head as the world champions finished at 327-4.

Sciver was the star performer for the match as she remained unbeaten on 100 from just 85 balls with the help of 12 fours. Wilson, who provided the fireworks in the middle stages of the innings was the second half-centurion and made an unbeaten 85 off just 49, hitting eight boundaries and three sixes in the process.

Pakistan lost Sidra Ameen early in the run chase. However, Javeria Khan and Nahida Khan scored a 47-run partnership to keep the side with an outside chance. Javeria’s dismissal sparked a collapse as Nahida was dismissed shortly after scoring a 43-ball 40.

Skipper Bismah Maroof watched at the other end as her teammates kept losing their wickets. She went on to score a half-century before getting dismissed for 64, which she made from 65 balls after hitting nine boundaries, in the 41st over.

Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 200 in the 45th over.