England Women whitewash Pakistan in T20I series

England Women beat Pakistan by 29 runs in the third T20I in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, to complete a 3-0 whitewash in the series.

England, after electing to bat first, lost Dani Wyatt with 31 on the board but Amy Jones (37 off 35) and skipper Heather Knight put on a 81-run partnership to take the side past 100. The side lost the wicketkeeper-batter with 112 on the board.

Knight was dismissed shortly after top scoring with 43 from 31 balls which included three boundaries and three sixes.

Fran Wilson and Tammy Beaumont got together and scored 52 runs for the fourth wicket as the side finished at 170-3.

Pakistan lost both of their openers on 29 but Javeria Khan and skipper Bismah Maroof tried to steady things with their 39-run partnership for the third wicket.

After Bismah’s dismissal, Javeria and Omaima put on a 40-run partnership but they failed to keep up with the rising asking rate.

Javeria went on to top score with her 46-ball 57 as the side finished at 144-5.