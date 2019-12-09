Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
England Women too good for Pakistan in first ODI

3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

England claimed a comfortable 75-run victory over Pakistan in the first ODI in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Heather Knight’s side are 1-0 up in the three-match series being played under the ICC Women’s Championship.

The world champions, electing to bat first, had a brilliant start to their innings as openers Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt put on a 188-run partnership. The latter went on to score a century before her innings came to an end on 110 off 95 deliveries with 12 boundaries and three sixes to her name.

Beaumont was the second centurion in the innings. She went on to add 60 runs for the second wicket with skipper Heather Knight (41 off 44) before heading back to the pavilion for a 141-ball 107 with the help of nine boundaries.

Pakistan took wickets in the latter stages of the innings but England still finished 284-6 on the board.

Bismah Maroof’s side, in chase of 285, stumbled at 39-3 inside 11 overs till the skipper and Umaima Sohail tried to recover the side with their 67-run partnership before the latter was dismissed.

Nida Dar didn’t last long at the crease either but Misbah and Aliya Riaz scored 48 runs together for the sixth wicket. The skipper’s resistance came to an end but she finished with the side’s top score of 69 off 94 deliveries.

Bismah’s dismissal proved to be the final nail in Pakistan’s coffin as the side were bowled out for 209 in the 45th over.

 
