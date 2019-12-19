Thursday, December 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

England Women seal T20I series against Pakistan

2 hours ago
England Women seal T20I series against Pakistan

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

England Women beat Pakistan by a resounding 84-run margin in the second T20I in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to win the three-match series.

Heather Knight’s side have an unassailable 2-0 lead with the dead rubber third fixture to be played on Friday.

England had a solid start as openers Amy Jones and Dani Wyatt both struck half-centuries and put on a 120-run opening partnership.

The stand was broken in the 13th over when Wyatt fell for 55 off 36 deliveries with eight boundaries and two sixes to her name. Jones, who powered England to a win in the opening fixture, put on another sublime performance as she top scored with 89 off 52 balls after hitting 11 boundaries and three maximums before England finished at a daunting total of 185-5.

Pakistan did not provide any strong resistance to the English bowlers as they were bowled out for 101 with Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Mady Villiers finishing with two wickets each.

Iram Javed top scored for Bismah Maroof’s side as she played 38-run knock which came off 35 balls with the help of a boundary and four sixes.

 
Cricket England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Srilanka, PSL, World Cup, PCB
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second Test against Sri Lanka
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Watch: Is this the worst ball ever bowled?
Pakistan release Yasir Shah from national side
Pakistan release Yasir Shah from national side
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
Abid Ali: Pakistan’s record-breaker who was once considered too fat
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.