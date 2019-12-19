England Women seal T20I series against Pakistan

England Women beat Pakistan by a resounding 84-run margin in the second T20I in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to win the three-match series.

Heather Knight’s side have an unassailable 2-0 lead with the dead rubber third fixture to be played on Friday.

England had a solid start as openers Amy Jones and Dani Wyatt both struck half-centuries and put on a 120-run opening partnership.

The stand was broken in the 13th over when Wyatt fell for 55 off 36 deliveries with eight boundaries and two sixes to her name. Jones, who powered England to a win in the opening fixture, put on another sublime performance as she top scored with 89 off 52 balls after hitting 11 boundaries and three maximums before England finished at a daunting total of 185-5.

Pakistan did not provide any strong resistance to the English bowlers as they were bowled out for 101 with Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Mady Villiers finishing with two wickets each.

Iram Javed top scored for Bismah Maroof’s side as she played 38-run knock which came off 35 balls with the help of a boundary and four sixes.