Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Sports

England Women beat Pakistan in first T20I

5 hours ago
England Women beat Pakistan in first T20I

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

England Women beat Pakistan in the first T20I by 29 runs in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

England, being asked to bat first, had a poor start with Dani Wyatt getting dismissed early but Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones went on to put on a 58-run partnership for the second wicket.

Jones went on to score a half-century before falling for 53 off 39 deliveries with 10 boundaries to her name. Beaumont was the next to go after scoring 30 off 29 balls and putting on a 30-run partnership with Nat Sciver.

Sciver went on to score 34 not out as England finished at 154-4.

Pakistan had a bad start as both openers were dismissed for a duck before skipper Bismah Maroof and Umaima Sohail put on a 46-run partnership for the third wicket.

After the stand was broken, the side began to lose their wickets at regular intervals. Bismah and Sidra Nawaz (22 off 24) went on to score 60 runs together for seventh wicket.

The procession of batswomen began once again. Bismah’s the last player to get dismissed after scoring a 58-ball 60 as the side were bowled out for 125.

 
Cricket Pakistan
 
