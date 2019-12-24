Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Dates for Pakistan’s limited-overs series against Netherlands, Ireland announced

2 hours ago
Dates for Pakistan's limited-overs series against Netherlands, Ireland announced

Photo: AFP

The dates for Pakistan’s ODI series against the Netherlands and two T20Is against Irelands have been announced.

Pakistan will first travel to the Netherlands where they will play a three-match ODI series. The fixtures will be played under the ICC Super League at Amstelveen.

The ODI series begins on July 4 while the remaining fixtures are scheduled on July 7 and July 9.

Babar Azam’s side will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series at Malahide. The matches are scheduled for July 12 and 14, respectively.

Pakistan’s limited-overs series against the Netherlands and Ireland takes place ahead of their three T20Is against England starting from August 29 at Headingley.

The second and third 20-overs international fixtures will be played on August 31 and September 2 at Cardiff and Southampton, respectively.

 
