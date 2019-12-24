Dates for Pakistan’s limited-overs series against Netherlands, Ireland announced

The dates for Pakistan’s ODI series against the Netherlands and two T20Is against Irelands have been announced.

Pakistan will first travel to the Netherlands where they will play a three-match ODI series. The fixtures will be played under the ICC Super League at Amstelveen.

The ODI series begins on July 4 while the remaining fixtures are scheduled on July 7 and July 9.

Babar Azam’s side will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series at Malahide. The matches are scheduled for July 12 and 14, respectively.

Pakistan’s limited-overs series against the Netherlands and Ireland takes place ahead of their three T20Is against England starting from August 29 at Headingley.

The second and third 20-overs international fixtures will be played on August 31 and September 2 at Cardiff and Southampton, respectively.