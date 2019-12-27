Dale Steyn sympathetic towards Haris Rauf after Melbourne Stars axing

South African fast-bowling legend Dale Steyn says he feels for Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf who was axed from the Melbourne Stars squad for the remainder of the Big Bash League competition, 7 News has reported.

The BBL franchise parted ways with the Pakistani pacer after the South African bowler returned to the competition after recovering from his injury.

“I feel for him,” Steyn said in an interview. “He was amazing and bowled so well. He has bowled absolute wheels. I have pretty big shoes to fill in some sense. Everyone is joking and saying to me that they are not expecting much, but five wickets for 13 in four overs and no boundaries would be a great start.”

He hailed Rauf over his performances and hoped he sticks around for the team to learn more. “What a player and well done to him. I don’t know what his plans are but he can hang around and learn a little bit more and hopefully take his game from strength to strength.”

Melbourne Stars had signed Haris Rauf as a replacement overseas player for the ongoing edition. He finished with seven wickets in two games which included a five-wicket haul against Hobart Hurricanes.