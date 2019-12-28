Central Punjab tighten screws on Northern in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

Central Punjab were 466-5 at stumps on day two of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern in Karachi.

Ahmed Shehzad’s side began the day at 87-1 with Salman Butt and Azhar Ali at the crease on 48 and 17, respectively.

They went on to score 95 runs together for the second wicket. Butt headed back to pavilion after scoring 74 runs, with 14 boundaries to his name.

Babar Azam and Azhar Ali then got together and put on a 125-run partnership for the third wicket. Babar added another first-class 50 to his tally. He scored 69.

The side were further carried forward by the 93-run stand between Umar Akmal and Azhar. The latter completed his century before getting dismissed for 119.

Brothers Kamran and Umar Akmal then anchored the side with their 98-run partnership. Kamran Akmal missed out on his half-century as he was sent packing for 41.

Umar Akmal became the second centurion and top scorer of the innings with 123 not out.