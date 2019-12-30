Central Punjab blow away Northern to claim Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Bilal Asif ensured Central Punjab cantered to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he claimed eight wickets in the second innings to condemn Northern an innings defeat in the final.

Bilal’s 8-112, the best-ever figures by a spinner in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, helped finish the five-day game within four days as Northern were dismissed for 405 in the second innings.

Haider Ali scored 134 off 204 deliveries while wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir (70 off 96) and Ali Sarfaraz (81 off 119) hit half-centuries but Northern were never going to overhaul a first-innings lead of 421.

Test captain Azhar Ali had scored a century and Umar Akmal had smashed a brilliant 218 off just 265 deliveries to guide Central Punjab to 675-8 (dec) in response to Northern’s 254.

Umar Akmal and Bilal Asif were jointly awarded the man-of-the-match award for their double century and 11 wickets respectively, while Zafar Gohar was named the man of the series.