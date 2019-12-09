Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Brisbane Heat win Women’s Big Bash League title

3 hours ago
Brisbane Heat win Women’s Big Bash League title

Photo Courtesy: WBBL/Twitter

Brisbane Heat defended their Women’s Big Bash League crown as they beat Adelaide Strikers in the final in Brisbane on Sunday.

Kirby Short’s side had beaten Sydney Sixers in the final of the 2018 edition.

Adelaide Strikers, sent in to bat first, managed 161-7. They lost Sophie Devine early but skipper Suzie Bates and Tahlia McGrath got together to put on 59 before the latter was dismissed for a 20-ball 33. The captain was the next to go after scoring 27 off 24 balls.

The side lost two more wickets soon after, which meant half of their side was back in the hut with just 93 on the board. Amanda Jade Wellington carried them forward though with  a quickfire half-century as she made 55 off only 33 to take the side to a defendable total.

Brisbane Heat, in chase of 162, lost Maddy Green with 27 runs on the board before Sammy-Jo Johnson came to the party and smacked Sophie Devine for four sixes in an over in her 11-ball cameo that yielded 27.

Veterans Beth Mooney and Jess Jonassen then kept the scoreboard ticking with their 64-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed for 33 from 28 deliveries.

Brisbane’s chase was helped by some poor fielding by the Adelaide players. Wellington dropped Mooney while overthrows also brought them runs.

Mooney went on to score her half-century and remained unbeaten on 56 from 45 as they completed the run-chase in the penultimate over to claim back-to-back titles.

 
Adelaide Strikers Brisbane Heat Cricket Women's Big Bash League
 
