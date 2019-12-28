Big Bash League: Sixers beat Thunder in super over

Sydney Sixers beat Sydney Thuder in a super over in their Big Bash League fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Thunder had a good start to their innings as the opening pair of Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja took the side to 48 before the partnership was broken. Hales was the next to go after being dismissed for his 21-ball 32.

Skipper Callum Ferguson and Alex Ross put on a 56-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the side crossed the 100-run mark.

After Ross was dismissed, the middle order fell apart as the side began to lose wickets at a regular intervals. Ross scored 26 off 22 deliveries.

However, Ferguson led his side from the front as he played a captain’s knock of 52 not out from 42 balls. He hit three fours and a six before the side finished at 149-8.

Sixers had a horrid start to the run chase as they lost their first wicket on the fifth ball of their innings. However, Daniel Hughes and Josh Philippe tried to steady the ship with their 37-run partnership.

Skipper Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes tried to get the scoreboard ticking but the tight overs and the required run rate kept exerting more pressure on the side.

Tom Curran came to the crease and hit a flurry of boundaries to take the game to the last over. Needing 16 runs to win, the side tied the game on the last ball, thus taking the match to a super over.

Sixers, batting first, had a disastrous start as Chris Morris dismissed Curran on the very first delivery. Hughes and Henriques took eight runs on the next three legitimate deliveries. The skipper then hit a maximum before taking taking two runs on the last ball.

In the chase of 17 runs, Curran gave four singles off the first four deliveries before being struck for a maximum by Hales. Needing a last-ball six to win the game, Hales managed a boundary and the side lost by one run.