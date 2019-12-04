Big Bash League champions Melbourne Renegades sign two Pakistan players

Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have been signed by Big Bash League (BBL) champions Melbourne Renegades for the start of the upcoming BBL season, ESPNcricinfo have reported.

Full details on our signings + how the list is shaping up under @maxyklinger – https://t.co/I7nOPj7rCA #GETONRED — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 3, 2019

However, neither player will be available for the entire season and will be replaced later into the tournament.

Shinwari, who will only play the first five games, will be replaced by England pacer Harry Gurney. All-rounder Ashraf will stick around for a little longer and will be replaced by Afghanistan’s Muhammad Nabi after eight games.

Left-arm pacer Shinwari impressed in last year’s BBL competition for the Renegades, claiming eight wickets and proving difficult to get away in his seven games.

Renegades begin their title defence against Sydney Thunder on December 19.