Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Big Bash League champions Melbourne Renegades sign two Pakistan players

23 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: Cricket Australia

Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have been signed by Big Bash League (BBL) champions Melbourne Renegades for the start of the upcoming BBL season, ESPNcricinfo have reported.

Defending champions Melbourne Renegades have signed Pakistan left-arm seamer UsmanShinwari and allrounder Faheem Ashraf for a chunk of the upcoming Big Bash League season.

However, neither player will be available for the entire season and will be replaced later into the tournament.

Shinwari, who will only play the first five games, will be replaced by England pacer Harry Gurney. All-rounder  Ashraf will stick around for a little longer and will be replaced by Afghanistan’s Muhammad Nabi after eight games.

Left-arm pacer Shinwari impressed in last year’s BBL competition for the Renegades, claiming eight wickets and proving difficult to get away in his seven games.

Renegades begin their title defence against Sydney Thunder on December 19.

 
Australia Big Bash League Cricket Faheem Ashraf Pakistan Usman Shinwari
 
