Babar reaches top 10 in Test batsmen rankings

1 hour ago
Babar reaches top 10 in Test batsmen rankings

Photo Courtesy: babarazam258/Twitter

Photo Courtesy: babarazam258/Twitter

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam has reached the top 10 in the Test batsmen rankings following his century in the Rawalpindi Test.

Azam has jumped four places to number nine in the rankings with 728 points to his name.

The talismanic batsman scored an unbeaten 102 on his home Test debut as the rain-affected fixture against Sri Lanka ended in a draw.

Babar Azam is the only Pakistani batsman in the Test rankings.

He also occupies the top position in the T20Is and is placed at third position in the ODIs.

 
