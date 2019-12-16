Babar is on Kohli’s level, says Luke Ronchi

Former New Zealand batsman Luke Ronchi believes Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam is on the same class as Indian captain Virat Kohli.

“With Babar Azam, I feel that he will be in the same calibre, if [he is] not there already, as some of the world’s top batsmen like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson,” said the former Kiwi cricketer, PakPassion reported. “It’s the way he makes batting look so easy and the fact that he never looks flustered by pace or spin. He plays nice and elegant shots and he is just the standout batsman at the moment.”

The Islamabad United opener said that he really enjoyed Babar’s batting in the tour of Australia where he was the country’s best batsman.

Ronchi said that Australia were looking to dismiss Babar cheaply but failed to do so a few times. “When he did get going on that tour, his batting was a joy to watch for all cricket fans.”