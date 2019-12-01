Sunday, December 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Babar falls for 97 as Starc picks up six

42 mins ago
Babar falls for 97 as Starc picks up six

Photo: AFP

Babar Azam was dismissed agonisingly close to his century on 97 but Pakistan can be happy with the opening session on day three of the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

The visitors started the day in an almost unsalvagable position at 96-6 after Australia had made a massive 589-3 before declaring, with opener David Warner scoring a record unbeaten 335.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah held up the other end alongside Babar as the two put on a century stand that will do little in terms of the result but helped make the scoreboard a little less embarassing.

Babar was dismissed for 97 as skipper Tim Paine took a neat one-handed catch to hand Mitchell Starc his fifth wicket of the innings.

Shaheen Shah Afridi fell for a first-ball duck but Muhammad Abbas managed to survive the hat-trick ball as well as the rest of the session as Pakistan went into tea at 213-8, still 376 runs behind their hosts.

Yasir is currently batting on his highest-ever Test score at 66 not out.

 
Australia Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan
 
