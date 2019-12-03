Azhar Ali hails Babar, hopes he can maintain Test form

Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali hailed the performances of Babar Azam in Australia after the 25-year-old scored a century and a 97 in tough conditions.

Babar is the world’s best T20I batsman and averages over 50 in ODIs but was yet to give a performance that announced his arrival on the Test scene before his century at the Gabba. Azhar, however, says everyone in the side knew it was only a matter of time before it happened.

“He’s been tremendous in white-ball cricket and in the recent past, he’s been gradually building up his Test stats as well,” said Azhar after the second Test. “But this series definitely will be the breakthrough he wanted.”

The series was an overall disaster for Pakistan as they lost both Tests by more than an innings but their fans can draw comfort from the performances of Babar.

“We lacked in all departments in both Tests but we take some positives,” Azhar admitted. “Babar has been exceptional in this series, that’s a great positive.”

The Men in Green now turn their attention to what should be a much simpler assignment as they take on Sri Lanka at home. Pakistan are expected to win that series and Azhar hopes Babar can use the momentum he has garnered to reach new heights.

“He’s a good enough player. We all know that. But sometimes if you score in tough conditions against tough bowling attacks, it gives you the extra boost and the belief that you can make even better strides in Test cricket,” said Azhar. “Hopefully he can continue this form in the Tests that are coming.”