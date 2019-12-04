Australian players improve their Test rankings after drubbing Pakistan

Several Australian players have made improvements in the Test rankings following their drubbing of Pakistan in their two-match Test series even though Steve Smith lost the top spot to India skipper Virat Kohli.

In the batsmen’s rankings, star performer David Warner reached fifth position with 764 points after climbing 12 places in the standings, while Marnus Labuschagne improved eight places to sixth position with 731 points.

Virat Kohli back to No.1! David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Root make significant gains in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batting.

Warner and Labuschagne were the top two run-getters in the recently-concluded two-match Test series against Pakistan. They amassed 836 runs together with a total of four tons.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins retains his top position in the bowlers’ rankings while Josh Hazlewood climbed one place to number eight.

Holder, Philander, Hazlewood gain one spot

Shami enters top 10

On the other hand, pacer Mitchell Starc — who finished as the top wicket taker in the two-match series with 14 scalps — improved replaces his pace partner Hazlewood at sixth place in the all-rounder rankings.

Mitchell Starc

Roston Chase

Chris Woakes

Pakistan’s top-ranked batsman Babar Azam also climbed the rankings to 13th but the likes of Mohammad Abbas and Asad Shafiq all lost places.