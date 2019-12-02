Monday, December 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Australia on cusp of Test series sweep against Pakistan

1 hour ago
Australia on cusp of Test series sweep against Pakistan

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Australia are on the cusp of claiming an innings win over Pakistan in the Adelaide Test and completing a clean sweep in the two-match series as the visitors were 167-5 at tea on day four.

The fixture is all but gone for Pakistan who still require 120 runs to make the hosts bat again.

Pakistan started day four on their overnight total of 39-3 with Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq at the crease. They put on a 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Shan Masood went on to score a half-century before becoming Nathan Lyon’s first victim of the day for 68 with eight boundaries and a six to his name. Asad Shafiq, who also made a gritty 50, was also dismissed by the off-spinner for 57.

 
Australia Australia vs Pakistan Cricket Pakistan
 
