HOME > Sports

Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry bag top honours at ICC Awards

2 hours ago
Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry bag top honours at ICC Awards

Australian cricketers Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry walked away with top honours at the ICC Awards on Monday.

Allrounder Ellyse Perry was named the ICC ODI Player of the Year and picked up the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award.

“It’s been nice to have a chance to tour so consistently with the Australian team,” Perry said, as quoted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their website. “It’s been an amazing year, I’ve really enjoyed all of it and it’s just been nice to be a part of it. It’s so exciting that the T20 World Cup is here at home early next year and with the target of the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it could be a really special moment in the game’s history.”

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batsman Alyssa Healy was named the T20I Player of the Year.

“I’m really pumped to be awarded the T20I Cricketer of the Year,” said Healy. “The Australian women’s team had a fantastic 12-month period and we played some really consistent T20 cricket. Whilst the individual award is really nice for me personally, I think it was great to see our team play so well throughout that 12-month period, especially leading into a home World Cup in 2020.”

They are also part of the women’s T20I and ODI teams of the year led by compatriot Meg Lanning.

 
