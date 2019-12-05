Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Sports

Ali Zafar takes on Shoaib Akhtar in game of cricket

1 hour ago
Ali Zafar takes on Shoaib Akhtar in game of cricket

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar and singer Ali Zafar squared off against each other on the cricket field.

The duo’s battle came after an exchange of banter on Twitter to create some hype around it.

Ali Zafar’s video had him bowling a bouncer to the Rawalpindi Express, who duck out of the way.

The fast-bowler then posted a clip in which he bowled the singer, who throws away his bat in mock exasperation.

 
Ali Zafar Cricket music shoaib akhtar
 
Rawalpindi, Sports, Festival
 
The 15 players Pakistan should choose for Sri Lanka Tests
Wasim Akram names his most difficult opposition batsman
Franchises reveal players retained, released for PSL 5
Two men confess to bribing players in Pakistan Super League
Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests
