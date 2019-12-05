Ali Zafar takes on Shoaib Akhtar in game of cricket

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar and singer Ali Zafar squared off against each other on the cricket field.

The duo’s battle came after an exchange of banter on Twitter to create some hype around it.

Ali Zafar’s video had him bowling a bouncer to the Rawalpindi Express, who duck out of the way.

Was born ready. Ball touch kerne ki baat ki thee sir aapne. That may have been slightly over 172 mph.

The fast-bowler then posted a clip in which he bowled the singer, who throws away his bat in mock exasperation.