Adelaide Strikers beat Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League

Adelaide Strikers picked up a 15-run home win on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method over Perth Scorchers in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture at the Adelaide Oval on Monday.

The hosts, being asked to bat first, lost Philip Salt early before rain interrupted play and reduced the game to 18 overs per side. Opener Jake Weatherald and Matthew Short put on a 86-run partnership for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed for a 22-ball 34.

Weatherald and skipper Alex Carey then got the side going with their 71-run partnership. The opening batsman was dismissed after top scoring with 83 off 47 deliveries after hitting 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Carey and Jonathan Wells put on scored 34 runs together before the fourth wicket. The wicketkeeper batsman was the second half-centurion of the innings as he departed for a 24-ball 55 before the side finished at 198-4.

The Scorchers got off to an explosive start to the run chase as openers Josh Inglis and Liam Livingstone scored a 124-run partnership with the duo scoring half-centuries each. However, Rashid Khan got into the act with his back-to-back wickets in the 12th over.

The Afghan leg spinner first dismissed Livingstone who made a 26-ball 69 after hitting five boundaries and seven sixes. He then dismissed Inglis who struck a 27-ball 50 with five fours and two sixes on the very next delivery.

The situation then began to get away from the Perth side which began to crumble under the pressure of the rising required run rate. They lost wickets are regular intervals with their batsman failing to provide any significant contributions at the death. The side finished their 18 overs at 183-7.