Adelaide Strikers beat Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League thriller

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019
Adelaide Strikers claimed a close five-run victory over Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture at Carrara on Friday.

Jake Weatherald provided a blistering start to the Strikers as he struck a seven-ball 21 with the help of two boundaries  before getting dismissed in the second over. The side then found themselves at 53-3.

However, Jonathan Wells and skipper Alex Carey got together and put on a 89-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the latter was dismissed for run-a-ball 45.

Wells went on to complete a half-century and played an unbeaten knock of 68 off 45 deliveries after hitting six boundaries. The side finished at 174-4.

The side were 24-2 at one stage but Marcus Stoinis and Peter Handscomb steadied the side with their 42-run partnership for their third wicket.

Stoinis was the next to go after scoring a 31-ball 33 while Handscomb followed shortly after contributing 34 off 28 balls with three boundaries and a six.

Skipper Glenn Maxwell and Ben Dunk made their experience count with their 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket before the captain was dismissed after chipping in with a 25-ball 43 with a boundary and four sixes to his name.

Colin de Grandhomme’s fireworks took the game to the last over in which they needed 12 to win. They picked up six runs off the last two deliveries before Peter Siddle castled Dunk for 16-ball 17. Needing a last-ball six to win the game, the pacer bowled a dot as they won the game by five runs.

 
