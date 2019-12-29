Adelaide Strikers beat Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League

Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Adelaide Strikers beat defending champions Melbourne Renegades by 18 runs in their Big Bash League (BBL) fixture in Melbourne on Sunday.

Melbourne Renegades are on a poor run in the tournament having lost all of their four games so far.

The Strikers, electing to bat first, had a good start with openers Jake Weatherald and Phil Salt putting on a 47-run partnership.

Salt scored a half-century before getting dismissed for a 26-ball 54 with six boundaries and a maximum to his name. Skipper Alex Carey and Jonathan Wells then took the side past 100 with their 51-run stand.

Carey played a useful knock of 41 off 37 after hitting four boundaries. Rashid Khan then came to the crease and struck a 16-ball 25 as the side finished at 155-6.

There was more to come from Khan in the run chase. The side lost their first wicket with 21 on the board as Sam Harper fell to the Ashton Agar’s bowling.

Renegades were then anchored by skipper Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh’s 50-run partnership before the latter was dismissed by Khan. The side were then reduced to 88-4 as they lost two wickets in two balls.

Finch, who went on to score a half-century, was run out by Rashid for 50 as Marcus Harris became Agar’s second victim in the game. The side slumped from that moment as they began lose wickets.

Dan Christian was dismissed for a golden duck while Will Sutherland headed back to the pavilion for one by Khan.

The game was out of Melbourne’s grasp from that moment on. Cameron Valente bagged two wickets in the last over before Beau Webster remained unbeaten at 36 from 26 balls.