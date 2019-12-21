Pakistan make Sri Lanka toil in Karachi Test

Pakistan were 282-1 at tea on day three of the Karachi Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Pakistan lead the visitors by 202 runs.

Pakistani openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood went on to score centuries and put on a 278-run partnership before the stand came to an end.

Abid was the first to reach his century as he did so off 137 deliveries. He is not out at 137 off 213 deliveries.

Shan Masood then went on to score his ton before getting caught out by Oshada Fernando off Lahiru Kumara’s bowling just before the tea break.