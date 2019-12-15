Abid Ali, Babar score centuries in draw against Sri Lanka

Rain made the first Test match in Pakistan for more than a decade largely anti-climactic but the home fans finally got something to cheer about as Abid Ali and Babar Azam scored centuries on the final day of the game.

There was little on the line going into the final day after three days had been washed out as Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva got to his three figures before the visitors declared early on day five.

De Silva’s century was followed up by two by Pakistan, with opener Abid Ali making history as he became the first male cricketer to score a century on debut in both Tests and ODIs.

Abid’s century, historic as it was, was outshone by Babar as he brought up his century off just 118 balls in a ruthless display of controlled aggression.

The two had managed 162 runs together, with Babar scoring more than 100 of those.

A mixture of rain and favourable batting conditions meant that only eight wickets fell in the entire Test.