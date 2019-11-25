Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Zeeshan Ashraf scores ton for Southern Punjab against Sindh

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

The ninth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy got underway across Pakistan on Monday.

Southern Punjab finish day one on 344-5 in their fixture against Sindh at Karachi’s National Stadium with Zeeshan Ashraf scoring a century.

Bilawal Bhatti’s side, after electing to bat first, were 49-2 but Zeeshan Ashraf (133) put on a 117-run partnership with Abdul Rehman Muzammil. The opening batsman also put on a 115-run partnership with Sohaib Maqsood (81).

On the other hand, Zafar Gohar’s four-wicket haul had Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reeling at 277-8 against Central Punjab at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

KP openers Sahibzada Farhan and Israrullah provided the only resistance for the side with their half-centuries. They put on a 97-run opening partnership before the latter was dismissed after scoring 51. Sahibzada then scored 51 runs together for the second wicket with Ashfaq Ahmed.

Sahibzada Farhan missed out on his century as he was dismissed for 96. From that moment on, the innings became a procession of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsman as spinner Zafar Gohar and Bilal Asif shared seven wickets between them.

Meanwhile, Balochistan were 271-8 against Northern at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi.

The side were helped by Imran Butt’s century as he went on to score 124 off with the help of 14 boundaries.

There were no such significant contributions from the rest of the side as skipper Nauman Ali and Sadaf Hussain shared six wickets between them.

 
