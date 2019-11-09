World Soccer Stars Kaka, Figo, Puyol, Anelka arrive in Pakistan

Legends receive a warm welcome in Karachi

Brazil's Ricardo Kaka, Luis Figo of Portugal, Spaniard Carles Puyol and Frenchman Nicolas Anelka are part of the World Soccer Stars and will be in Pakistan from November 9 to 10 to promote the sport in the cricket-crazy country.

The footballing stars were given a warm welcome upon their arrival. They were presented with floral wreaths and ajrak shawls.

They will hold a press conference at 1pm and visit Dolmen Mall at 3pm.

They will play an exhibition game at Rahat Stadium at 7:30pm.

The footballing superstars will then head to Lahore for the second part of the tour.