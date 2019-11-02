West Indies Women beat India in nerve-racking first ODI

The West Indies claimed a thrilling one-run victory over India on Friday in the first game of a three-match ODI series being played as part of the ICC Women’s Championship in Antigua.

Windies openers Natasha McLean and Stacey-Ann King put on a 51-run partnership. The side lost two wickets in the 17th over as Deepti Sharma took two wickets in the space of three deliveries.

McLean went on to score a half-century before departing for an 82-ball 51 with six boundaries and a six to her name.

Skipper Stefanie Taylor made her experience count and put on a valuable 78-run partnership with Chedean Nation for the fifth wicket. The latter went on to score 43 off 55 deliveries before falling to Jhulan Goswami.

The hosts suffered a mini collapse with Shikha Pandey making quick work of the lower order but the West Indies skipper ensured the side ended up with a competitive score of 225-7 with her top score of 94, which came off 91 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries and two maximums.

India got off to a solid start in the run chase with opener Priya Punia and Jemimah Rodrigues anchoring the side to 78 for the first wicket. The latter was the first to depart before scoring 41 for the side.

Punam Raut made a cautious 22 but Punia scored a half-century before getting dismissed on 75, which reduced the visitors to 170-3.

The West Indies managed to crawl their way back in with wickets and the visitors found themselves struggling to catch up. They needed nine runs to win the game from the final over with two wickets in hand.

Anisa Mohammed got two wickets to dismiss the Indian side for 224.