West Indies’ Gayle to skip India ODIs

Talismanic West Indies batsman will not be a part of the ODI series against India that starts from December 15 in Chennai, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“West Indies called me to play ODIs but I am not going to play,” Gayle said as quoted in a report. “They [selectors] want me to play with youngsters but for this year I am going to take a break.”

The swashbuckling batsman also went on to say that he will not be a part of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) and was also unaware as to how he was drafted in a Bangladesh Premier League franchise.

In an explosive press conference while bidding farewell to South Africa’s Mzansi Super League, Gayle had announced that he will not play cricket again in 2019. He also lamented on not being enough respected in franchise cricket.