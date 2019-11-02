We have a plan ready for Warner, says Babar

Pakistani captain Babar Azam says that his side has come up with a plan to tackle Australian opening batsman in the three-match T20I series.

“We’ve got a plan ready for David Warner,” he said, according to Cricket Australia. “He’s one of Australia’s really good batsmen. We have our frontline bowlers, we have a strategy ready for David. Obviously, once he gets going, he gets going but we have a strategy in place for all facets.”

Warner will be up against a formidable Pakistan pace attack with the likes of Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan and Wahab Riaz.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch also believes this. “They’ve got such a well-rounded attack. You’ve obviously got the height, bounce and pace of Irfan. Then you’ve got Amir who is fast and can swing it. Very skillful. Then you have Riaz with all out pace, who can spray them around at times but when he gets his line and length right, he’s lethal.”

He termed Shadab Khan a world-class leg-spinner and said that Mohammad Hasnain can generate a decent amount of pace.

“It’s an attack that you don’t get any respite from but they are going to give you scoring opportunities and you’re going to chase them. It’s a T20I game at the end of the day. It’s about those first six overs being really important to setting up the game.”