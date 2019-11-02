Saturday, November 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

We have a plan ready for Warner, says Babar

1 hour ago
We have a plan ready for Warner, says Babar

Photo Courtesy: cricketcomau/Twitter

Pakistani captain Babar Azam says that his side has come up with a plan to tackle Australian opening batsman in the three-match T20I series.

“We’ve got a plan ready for David Warner,” he said, according to Cricket Australia. “He’s one of Australia’s really good batsmen. We have our frontline bowlers, we have a strategy ready for David. Obviously, once he gets going, he gets going but we have a strategy in place for all facets.”

Warner will be up against a formidable Pakistan pace attack with the likes of Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan and Wahab Riaz.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch also believes this. “They’ve got such a well-rounded attack. You’ve obviously got the height, bounce and pace of Irfan. Then you’ve got Amir who is fast and can swing it. Very skillful. Then you have Riaz with all out pace, who can spray them around at times but when he gets his line and length right, he’s lethal.”

He termed Shadab Khan a world-class leg-spinner and said that Mohammad Hasnain can generate a decent amount of pace.

“It’s an attack that you don’t get any respite from but they are going to give you scoring opportunities and you’re going to chase them. It’s a T20I game at the end of the day. It’s about those first six overs being really important to setting up the game.”

 
Australia Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Australia, Cricket, Babar Azam, Aaron Finch, Australia vs Pakistan, Pakistan tour of Australia 2019, Pakistan tour to Australia 2019, Australia vs Pakistan, Australia vs Pakistan T20 series, #AUSvPAK
 
MOST READ
Pakistan draw against Netherlands in scintillating Olympic hockey qualifier
Pakistan draw against Netherlands in scintillating Olympic hockey qualifier
PCB announces categories of Pakistani players for PSL 2020
PCB announces categories of Pakistani players for PSL 2020
Pakistan kick off Australia tour on winning note
Pakistan kick off Australia tour on winning note
Pakistan begin Australia tour with T20 practice match
Pakistan begin Australia tour with T20 practice match
Pakistan’s best eleven for the opening T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the opening T20I against Australia
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.